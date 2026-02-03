Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A groundbreaking new exhibition at the British Museum reveals the untold history of Japan’s Samurai class, including the fact half of them were women.

Samurai is the first exhibition to explore how the warrior order’s image and myth were manufactured and purports to challenge everything the public think they know about the Japanese icons.

Bringing together over 280 objects and digital media from both the collection and 29 national and international lenders – with many items including a suit of samurai armour on display for the first time – the display includes arms, armour, paintings, woodblock prints, books, clothing, ceramics and photographs.

The samurai emerged in the early medieval period in the 1100s to 1600 as wealthy households hired warriors for private security provision.

open image in gallery Suit of armour with bullet-proof cuirass embossed with crest, 1600–1700 ( The Trustees of the British Museum )

The mercenary group developed into a rural gentry and by 1615 they had moved away from the battlefield to serve as government officials, scholars, and patrons of the arts.

It is here where half of the samurai class were women and although they did not fight they were a vital part of the elite order.

The exhibition also documents the influence of samurais on popular culture with a special section dedicated to film, television, manga, video games and contemporary art including commissioned works by the celebrated Japanese artist Noguchi Tetsuya.

“Historians have always known that the popular understanding – as is the case with most cultures – is some distance away from where they’re being interpreted,” Dr Rosina Buckland, Asahi Shimbun curator of Japanese Collections, told The Independent.

open image in gallery Hayakawa Shozan’s The Killing at Namamugi from 1877 ( © The Trustees of the British Museum )

“There’s a distance in time and space and a popular understand that can be easily consumed, and a description that be easily understood is what spreads.

“Hollywood movies and imagery gets spread around the world and that become fixed as people’s ideas but historians know that when you dig beneath the surface, you find something quite different. There’s a little grain of truth in it but it gets exaggerated.”

Split into three sections, the exhibition explores the samurai’s role as fearsome honour-bound warriors, their evolution into a cultural class of bureaucrats and their modern day influence on popular culture.

After the samurai stopped fighting in 1615, Dr Buckland says a rich and layered cultural landscape emerged.

“They’re not warriors in practice during this period,” she says. “They’re just warriors in name. They're kind of this standing army that never actually has to fight a battle because there's 250 years of peace.

open image in gallery The exhibition explores samurai representation in popular culture ( (c) Noguchi Tetsuya Photography(c) The Trustees of the British Museum )

“So we show a samurai in normal everyday clothing like a business suit. We show them that there are women. Half of the samurai class were women, and there's a woman's robe and her daily hair regimen instruments, a dressing set and a hand mirror and a book of etiquette. There are lots of cultural pursuits in this section. Books that samurai published or artworks that they enjoyed.”

Samurai reveals that much of the myths around the group were shaped by politics, nostalgia and global pop culture, long after their age had passed.

In peacetime, particularly during the early 20th century that was a politically charged period for Japan as it engaged in colonial expansion, Dr Buckland says that the samurai image was manipulated for the purposes of galvanising a national identity.

open image in gallery A full suit of armour, dating from between 1700 and 1800 ( © Courtesy of Patrick SYZ Limited. Matthew Hollow Photography )

Some of the highlights of the exhibition include a rare suit of samurai armour newly acquired by the Museum complete with a prestigious helmet and golden standard, shaped like iris leaves, which were designed to make the wearer both “identifiable and fearsome”.

Others include a vermillion red, woman’s firefighting jacket, a rare portrait of a 13-year-old samurai who led an embassy to the Vatican in 1582. Modern installations include a Louis Vuitton outfit inspired by Japanese armour and references to popular video games such as Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (2025) and Nioh 3 (2026).

“We’re using this v ery well-known word ‘samurai’ to introduce people to the richness of Japanese culture and the complexity of history and explain all the different roles they had over the centuries,” says Dr Buckland. “Because they’re the elite, they have the best stuff, the best quality objects. It allows us to interrogate this popular understanding.”

Samurai runs from 3 February to 4 May 2026.