China isn’t the only problem facing Taiwan’s new president Lai Ching-te

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For millions of Taiwanese people, this weekend's presidential and parliamentary elections were an example of a vibrant democracy despite the ire of Beijing that Lai Ching-te – also known as William Lai – won an unprecedented third term in power for the pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I think the result is a loud and clear message from us to the rest of the world that democracy is our preferred way of life and that Taiwan should be viewed and treated differently from China,” Angus Lai, a 23-year-old delivery worker, told The Independent in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei.

China sees Taiwan as part of its territory and in the wake of the result, its Foreign Ministry put on a statement claiming: "The Taiwan question is China's internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change." On Sunday, Taiwan's own Foreign Ministry hit back saying that such statements are "completely inconsistent with international understanding and the current cross-strait situation."

It added: "It goes against the expectation of global democratic communities and goes against the will of the people of Taiwan to uphold democratic values... Such cliches are not worth refuting."

While many Taiwanese people share this sentiment, some Taiwanese citizens remain concerned that the government led by the DPP, which has tried to highlight the “Taiwan identity” that’s uniquely different from China, will continue to put the island under threat from Beijing, which has upped its military exercises around Taiwan in recent months.

A man walks past a military-themed mural at a public park on Pingtan Island, the closest point in China to Taiwan’s main island, in China’s southeast Fujian province. (AFP via Getty Images)

“I really don’t think it’s a good idea for a small island like Taiwan to keep going against giant countries like China,” Chin Szu, a 38-year-old engineer said. “Instead of continuing to buy weapons from the U.S., I think the Taiwanese government should focus on maintaining business exchanges with China... like how the US and Russia engage with each other.”

Apart from concerns about Beijing’s military manoeuvres around Taiwan, some Taiwanese voters also worry that China may decide to adopt more forceful measures against Taiwan if its domestic problems, including a slowing Chinese economy, persist.

“What I worry about is if China’s economic development and social problems can’t be resolved smoothly, Beijing may consider doubling down on the threat against Taiwan to divert the Chinese public’s attention from those domestic problems,” Emma Lin, a 47-year-old high school teacher, said.

One thing that she said she witnessed in this election is how Beijing tries to influence Taiwan’s younger generation through content on social media platforms. She is worried that Taiwan is not well-equipped to cope with such means.

“To me, Taiwan faces a major problem of how to handle the challenges that come with China’s influence campaign against Taiwan’s civil society through false narratives,” she said.

Local newspapers with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) victory in the presidential election (AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the DPP winning an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term, their failure to secure a majority in the legislature, where no political party ended up having a majority, means they may struggle to implement certain policies, according to experts.

“It is possible that the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) [whose candidate finished third in the presidential election] will work with the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) to win control over the legislature, and in the next two years, KMT and TPP will exercise their power to scrutinise whatever [the] government does and try to claim credit for any political scandal they find,” Austin Wang, an expert on Taiwan politics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told The Independent.

In his view, the DPP may have to make some compromises in order for key social policies to be implemented. “Some compromises, such as increasing some key social welfare spending, may be made eventually... but the [political] cost may be lower spending on defense," Wang said.

"The KMT [has] opposed increasing the national defense budget and the TPP didn’t consider it the most urgent issue,” he added.

Apart from facing potential pushback against efforts to strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities, other experts think the DPP also needs to properly address the econonic issues that some young voters are most concerned about including the low wages and unaffordable housing prices. During the elections, the newcomer party, the TPP, gathered strong support among young people disillusioned by the ruling DPP and the main opposition KMT.

“The DPP needs to realize that the voters who supported the TPP in this election will remain a social force in Taiwan so if the DPP fails to address their concerns properly in the third term, they may further lose support from this group of voters in the next presidential election,” Yen Wei-ting, a political scientist at Franklin and Marshall College in the US said..

Emma Lin, the high school teacher in Taipei, agrees that one of the new government’s first tasks is how to tackle issues such as rising house and rental prices and the dwindling birth rate.

“Young people’s anxieties, the unaffordable housing and Taiwan’s low birth rate are all issues that will continue to affect the younger generation in Taiwan and I think the government should find a way to properly address them,” Lin said.