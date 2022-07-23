China executes man who set his wife on fire while she was livestreaming

A Chinese man has been executed after he was convicted of killing his ex-wife by setting her on fire while she was livestreaming.

Tang Lu set fire to the 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, while she was broadcasting on Douyin - a popular short video platform similar to TikTok.

She died of her injuries a few weeks later.

The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said Tang was executed in southwestern Sichuan province early on Saturday after the case drew vehement national outrage.

Lamu shared snippets of her daily life and the Sichuan countryside in short videos and livestreams shared to Douyin, which shares its parent company with TikTok.

She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.

Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.

The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight women face in abusive marriages.

Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.

Tang had appealed his death sentence but lost in January.