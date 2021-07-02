‘Lone wolf terrorist’ attack in Hong Kong leaves attacker dead, police officer in serious condition

A 50-year-old man on Thursday stabbed a police officer in Hong Kong before stabbing himself in the chest with the same knife, in what the authorities have called a "lone wolf" terrorist attack.

The attack happened on the anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese control in 1997. It was also the centenary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party.

The man, who has not been named by the police, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The police officer, 28, sustained a wound in his back and a punctured lung, reports quoted the police as saying. Hong Kong’s hospital authority on Friday said the officer’s condition has improved, but he is still serious.

Police said it is looking at the motivation behind the attack. Hong Kong security secretary Chris Tang said the stabbing was a "local lone wolf terrorist attack,” according to Reuters.

He also said that the police searched the man’s home and some materials found on his computer indicated he was “radicalised”. But police did not provide any further details.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemned the attack, saying, “after going through months of riots in the second half of 2019, the people of Hong Kong abhor violence and treasure the stability of society since the implementation of the National Security Law last year.”

She also said she fully supports the police “in taking resolute actions against violent and illegal acts to maintain law and order as well as to safeguard people's life and property.”

The Hong Kong police also condemned the stabbing, vowing to bring “all lawbreakers to justice.”

The officer was attacked in the Causeway Bay shopping district where security was tight to prevent demonstrations. Reports said people were stopped and searched by police officers in the shopping district on Thursday.

The protests marking the anniversary of the city's handover were banned after the police denied permission, citing Covid-19 restrictions, according to Reuters.