Hong Kong education department encourages horny teens to play badminton instead

Authorities in Hong Kong have reportedly asked young boys and girls to play badminton together in an effort to curb sexual urges and other “intimate behaviours”.

A 70-page document published last week by Hong Kong’s Education Bureau on sexual education for both students and teachers teaches adolescents the relationship between love and sex, importance of boundaries, how to cope with sexual impulses, and what could happen if one were to act on these impulses.

“It is normal for people to have sexual fantasies and desires, but we must recognise that we are the masters of our desires and should think twice before acting, and control our desires instead of being controlled by them,” the document said.

“Lovers who are unable to cope with the consequences of premarital sex, such as unwed marital pregnancy, legal consequences and emotional distress, should firmly refuse to have sex before marriage.”

Along with the guide, students are also given a “commitment form” to create defined limits within a relationship, where they would pledge to control sexual impulses and aim to develop “self-discipline, self-control, and resistance to pornography”.

The document laid out various situations and offered suggestions to the students on what they could do to distract themselves.

For example, if one couple chanced upon another indulging in sexual behaviour, the former should try “leaving the scene immediately” or “enjoying the sight of flowers and trees in the park”.

Another example stated that a boy and girl studying together should “go out to play badminton together in a sports hall” if they got aroused.

The document promoted avoiding any kind of “publications or media” that led to sexual desires and recommended that students avoid “sexy clothing” that could lead to “visual stimulation”.

While the new teaching guide attracted criticism from lawmakers and educators, the internet had a field day with it. Some suggested that “Do you want to play badminton with me?” replace “Do you want to come over to watch Netflix and chill?” – common euphemism for sex – and “friends with benefits” become “friends with badminton.”

In a post on social media, legislator Doreen Kon said while sex education was important, asking students to sign a form was “not the best way”.

“How can [people] book a court on such short notice to play badminton?” Kong wrote in Chinese, on Facebook, questioning how students were meant to head out to play badminton.

Lawmaker Gary Zhang also questioned the shaming language around premarital sex, and called it “regressive” and “outdated”.

“The progress and enlightenment achieved in societal values today has not been easy. Do we want to regress and allow such outdated thinking to resurface and gain ground once more?” he wrote on Facebook.

Doris Tsz-Wai Chong, the executive director of the Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women, said that her organisation was concerned over the “sexy clothing” warning and that it could easily lead to victim blaming.

“Teaching the idea that someone’s choice of clothing can ‘visually stimulate’ or provoke sexual assault perpetuates harmful rape myths,” she said.

Hong Kong’s authorities, however, doubled down and defended the teaching guide.

“We should teach them to take responsibility for themselves correctly, to understand how to take care of themselves and respect others,” said Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Hong Kong’s education secretary.

“When they grow up, they will face a more complex society and environment.

“Our approach is not conservative – we wish to protect the young people and equip them with the right values to face adulthood and the complexity of society … and it’s illegal to have sex with an underaged person.”

Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu too supported Ms Choi’s statement and that the government plays a key role in shaping society through education.

“Although people could have very different opinions on the value of education, the government plays a leading role in determining the kind of society it aims to build through education,” Mr Lee said.