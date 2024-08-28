High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture ( Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP )

Japan has issued evacuation orders for nearly a million people in the path of Typhoon Shanshan, as it braces for what officials say could be one of the strongest storms to ever hit the region.

Factories have been shuttered and some transport operators cancelled services for the coming days as the typhoon, categorised as “very strong”, barrelled towards the main southwestern island of Kyushu with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (157 mph).

The meteorological agency issued an emergency warning saying the typhoon could bring flooding, landslides and wind strong enough to knock down some houses.

“Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” Satoshi Sugimoto, the agency’s chief forecaster, told reporters.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for some 990,000 residents across southern, western and central Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said.