North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has lost up to 20 kilos, says Seoul spy agency

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has lost about 20 kilograms of weight but all signs so far indicate that there are no major health issues affecting him, Seoul’s spy agency has claimed.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service briefed lawmaker Kim Byung-kee about Mr Kim’s health, who then told the media that the North Korean leader has lost 10-20 kilograms of weight.

He said, “if there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that drugs are being imported to the clinic that’s in charge of Kim’s health, but that was not detected,” reported Bloomberg News.

The lawmaker said that Mr Kim continues to host long meetings and there’s also nothing unusual about how his walking posture. In November, reports had quoted intelligence official saying that Mr Kim weighed about 140 kilograms.

In early June, Mr Kim had made a public appearance nearly after a month and appeared slimmer in the images released by state media last week. The change had prompted speculations about his health, which is closely tracked by spy agencies as his family has a history of health issues.

Subsequently, North Korea’s state media reported stories quoting local people about being extremely worried about their leaders “emaciated looks”.

According to experts, the status of his health is extremely important for countries such as the US, Japan and South Korea because stability on that front means a predictable pattern regarding his policies.

Over the past few weeks, the North Korean leader has been making statements on issues related to foreign policy, food shortage and Covid-19.

For instance, last month, Mr Kim that he expected both dialogue and confrontation with the Biden administration and urged officials for preparations to deal with Washington.

The North Korean leader, while chairing a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee, had also admitted that the country needed to tackle a “tense” food situation caused by the pandemic and last year’s typhoons.

He has also expressed concern over Covid-19 even as it is yet to report a confirmed case of the infection.