North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects new weapons factory ahead of China visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea said on Monday leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new weapons factory that’s key to his plan to accelerate mass production of missiles in a weekend visit before he departs for a major military parade in China.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency did not disclose the location of the factory Kim visited Sunday, but it may be in Jagang province, a hub of the country’s munitions industry that borders China.

Both China and North Korea confirmed last week that Mr Kim will make his first visit to China in six years to attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China’s resistance against Japanese wartime aggression.

The 26 foreign leaders invited by Chinese president Xi Jinping also include Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who has received major wartime support from Kim in his invasion of Ukraine, making the Beijing event a show of three-way alignment against US efforts to strengthen security cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

open image in gallery This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 22, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting the memorial wall at a ceremony to award state commendations to the commander and combatants of the Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces, who took part in military operations in Kursk Oblast of western Russia, at the headquarters building of the Central Committee of the The Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang ( KCNA )

South Korean media speculated Mr Kim could depart for China by train sometime Monday, pointing to heightened security measures at the Chinese border town of Dandong, where rail traffic was reportedly halted and hotels stopped receiving foreign guests.

KCNA said the factory had assembly lines to speed missile production and reported that Kim praised scientists and workers and ratified plans for improvement.

South Korean officials say Mr Kim has pushed to accelerate munitions production as he supplies Russia with large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles. Mr Kim has also sent thousands of troops since last fall to fight alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, as he prioritises Moscow as part of a foreign policy aimed at expanding ties with nations confronting the United States.

open image in gallery FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a photo at Kumsusan guest house in Pyongyang, North Korea ( KCNA via KNS )

Since aligning with Russia, North Korea has become more vocal in international affairs beyond the Korean Peninsula, issuing diplomatic statements on conflicts in the Middle East and in the Taiwan Strait, while portraying itself as a part of a united front against Washington. Some experts say Kim’s presence at the multilateral event in Beijing is part of efforts to develop partnerships with other nations close to China and Russia.

China remains North Korea’s largest trade partner and economic lifeline, and Kim’s attendance at the Beijing military parade is also seen as an attempt to showcase ties with a major ally and boost leverage ahead of a possible resumption of negotiations with Washington.

Mr Kim met US president Donald Trump three times during Mr Trump’s first term, but their diplomacy never recovered from their collapsed second summit in 2019 in Vietnam, where the US rejected North Korea’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for partial steps toward denuclearization.