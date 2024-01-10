For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Jong-un has been photographed touring weapons factories in North Korea amid widespread international condemnation over his country’s arms shipments to Russia.

North Korea has emerged as an increasingly important ally to Russia’s Vladimir Putin after his decision to invade Ukraine left him otherwise largely isolated on the world stage.

US intelligence says Moscow has repeatedly fired North Korea-supplied missiles at Ukrainian targets in recent days, believed to be the first such incidents since Kim and Putin met to discuss arms deals and other increased cooperation.

Pyongyang is widely believed to be providing Moscow with arms supplies in exchange for Russian support with its struggling satellite launch programme.

Nearly 50 countries have issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles – the development of which is banned by the UN Security Council – in its invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location (via REUTERS)

And while Pyongyang did not respond to that statement directly on Wednesday, state media showed Mr Kim defiantly touring a facility that produces mobile short-range missile launch vehicles, which are purportedly capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Dressed in a full-length black leather jacket and holding a cigarette, Mr Kim urged factory workers to “produce more weapons” and emphasised their strategic importance to the nation, according to state news agency KCNA.

Mr Kim wasn’t quoted as mentioning Russia during the visit. Rather, he spoke of “annihilating” rival nation South Korea – the kind of bombastic rhetoric that has become commonplace at a time of high tensions between the two Koreas.

“We would by no means unilaterally bring a great event by overwhelming strength in the Korean peninsula, but we have no intention of avoiding a war as well,” Mr Kim said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks to officials at a munitions factory (via REUTERS)

Mr Kim repeated more familiar rhetoric by accusing Seoul of inciting confrontation and an arms buildup. The worsening relations between the two Koreas are a "new phase of change" and "unavoidable reality", he said.

The joint statement by 50 countries on Tuesday was signed by the US, the UK, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Sweden, Germany and others.

“The transfer of these [North Korean] weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia’s war of aggression, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime. Russia’s use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK,” it read, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

“We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world.

“Russia’s use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK,” it added.

The recent arms transfer “flagrantly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions” that are backed by Russia as well, the statement added.

North Korea has been urged to respond to the “numerous and genuine offers to return to diplomacy, the only path to an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula”, the statement read.