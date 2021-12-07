North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked the country’s military education system to amp up their efforts to turn out “true soldiers” with “absolute loyalty” towards the country’s ruling party.

He made the remarks at the Eight Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean People’s Army held in capital city Pyongyang over the weekend, reported KNCA state news agency.

“He underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the party…” according to the report.

Mr Kim also asked them to provide a military education “strictly guided by the party’s idea, policy and method so as to bring up all the cadets to be commanding officers who remain absolutely loyal to the Party Central Committee,” the report added.

The Korean party’s meeting with Mr Kim in attendance also reviewed “some deviations witnessed in the military education due to the lack of ideological awareness,” the KCNA report read. It did not elaborate on what these deviations have been.

The conference comes on the heels of Korea marking Mr Kim and his Workers’ Party of Korea’s decade in power this month.

North Korea has been witnessing a series of events and public campaigns ahead of the anniversary celebrations, just months after the east Asian country launched a series of missiles towards neighbours South Korea and Japan, inviting sharp criticisms of disturbing regional safety and violating UN Conventions.

The party’s politburo will be holding a second plenary meeting after the Korean leader warned the country’s citizens to prepare for a “very giant struggle” in 2022 in a bid to progress in the defence, agriculture and construction sectors.

Mr Kim had said that “next year will be an important one as we should wage a very giant struggle as much as we did this year,” at a central committee’s meeting earlier this month.

The leader, who had gone missing from the public limelight from the second half of October and early November amid concerns of his health, was mildly slimmed down and sporting a longer hair style.