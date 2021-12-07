Kim Jong-un says military education system must redouble efforts to turn out officers who ‘remain absolutely loyal’ to ruling party

Kim also asked them to provide a military education ‘strictly guided by the party’s ideas’

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 07 December 2021 11:13
Comments
<p>North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the North Korean Army's educationists at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea</p>

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the North Korean Army's educationists at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea

(EPA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asked the country’s military education system to amp up their efforts to turn out “true soldiers” with “absolute loyalty” towards the country’s ruling party.

He made the remarks at the Eight Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean People’s Army held in capital city Pyongyang over the weekend, reported KNCA state news agency.

“He underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the party…” according to the report.

Mr Kim also asked them to provide a military education “strictly guided by the party’s idea, policy and method so as to bring up all the cadets to be commanding officers who remain absolutely loyal to the Party Central Committee,” the report added.

The Korean party’s meeting with Mr Kim in attendance also reviewed “some deviations witnessed in the military education due to the lack of ideological awareness,” the KCNA report read. It did not elaborate on what these deviations have been.

Recommended

The conference comes on the heels of Korea marking Mr Kim and his Workers’ Party of Korea’s decade in power this month.

North Korea has been witnessing a series of events and public campaigns ahead of the anniversary celebrations, just months after the east Asian country launched a series of missiles towards neighbours South Korea and Japan, inviting sharp criticisms of disturbing regional safety and violating UN Conventions.

The party’s politburo will be holding a second plenary meeting after the Korean leader warned the country’s citizens to prepare for a “very giant struggle” in 2022 in a bid to progress in the defence, agriculture and construction sectors.

Mr Kim had said that “next year will be an important one as we should wage a very giant struggle as much as we did this year,” at a central committee’s meeting earlier this month.

The leader, who had gone missing from the public limelight from the second half of October and early November amid concerns of his health, was mildly slimmed down and sporting a longer hair style.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in