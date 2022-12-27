Kim Jong-un reviews ‘splendid’ achievement made this year after plenary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un has hailed the socialist nation’s power that he claimed has increased “remarkably” in all fields of “politics, military, economy and culture”.

During the plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Mr Kim highlighted the past year’s “successes and progress” while stressing officials to launch “more exciting and confident policies.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported on Tuesday that Mr Kim, during the plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party Central Committee reviewed the “splendid” achievement made this year and clarified “the strategic and tactical” tasks to achieve North Korean-style socialism.

Mr Kim was quoted as saying that “the eventful and changeful present world, in which unpredictable difficulties constantly threatening the existence and development of our state and people are cropping up repeatedly, requires the WPK, which has a solemn duty to lead the Korean-style socialism to a greater victory, to make a more responsible, scientific and timely judgment and determination”.

The Workers’ Party plenary meeting is expected to last several days, and Mr Kim will likely address issues such as his arms buildup, and relations with the United States and the economy in later sessions, it was reported.

The KCNA reported that the North Korean leader stressed the need for the members of the leadership body of the Party Central Committee to “display a high sense of responsibility and activeness in the discussion of agenda items, bearing deep in mind their heavy responsibility and duty”.

The plenary meeting unanimously approved five major agenda items including the review of the implementation of major Party and state policies in 2022, the work plan for 2023, the implementation of the state budget for 2022 and the draft state budget for 2023.

According to Associated Press, this year, North Korea’s military test launched a record number of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons capable of reaching the US mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, the days-long gathering of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party is often used to announce major policies.

The gathering also comes as South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for stronger air defence and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea. On Monday, Seoul accused North Korea of flying five drones across the border for the first time in five years. In response to this activity, South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters.