North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left Pyongyang on a special train most likely bound for talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia, according to South Korean media.

The North Korean leader appears to be headed to his country’s northeastern border with Russia, a government source told South Korean broadcaster YTN, amid speculation that the summit will be held as early as Tuesday

Russian news agency Interfax reported Mr Kim was likely to visit Russia’s Far East “in the coming days” but did not specify when he will meet Mr Putin.

Officials in Moscow and Pyongyang have not confirmed the North Korean leader’s meeting in Russia.

But Western intelligence agencies expect the two to hold weapon talks at a time when Moscow is looking to expand its acquisitions of military equipment to use in its war against Ukraine.

This would be the first foreign visit by Mr Kim in more than four years since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the borders of the hermit kingdom sealed.

Earlier reports had suggested Mr Kim would leave Pyongyang in the armoured train he has previously used to attend talks with other world leaders, and that he would meet Mr Putin in Vladivostok – which is just 80 miles from the Russia-North Korea border.