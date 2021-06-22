Kim Jong Un sister rules out better ties between North Korea and US

The sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has claimed she will plunge the US into "greater disappointment" by dismissing the early resumption of diplomacy with Washington.

Kim Yo Jong's comments came after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan described her brother Kim's recent statement that Pyongyang must be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.

"A Korean proverb says that 'In a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it.' It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself," Kim Yo Jong said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"The expectation, which they chose to harbour the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment," she said

Her statement came as the top US envoy on North Korea affairs, Sung Kim, visited South Korea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sung Kim said during a meeting with South Korean unification minister Lee In-young that Washington and Seoul agreed on the commitment to pursue complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy. Lee said he hopes North Korea would return to talks at an early date.

Sung Kim said Monday he hoped to see a positive reaction from the North soon on US offers for talks though he said US-led sanctions on North Korea will stay in place.

During a major ruling party meeting last week, Kim Jong Un analysed the Biden administration's North Korea policy and ordered officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, "especially to get fully prepared for confrontation," to protect national security and dignity, according to state media.

But Kim's publicised comments didn't include any harsh rhetoric against Washington and Seoul, an omission that prompted conflicting analyses among outside experts. Some said Kim Jong Un hinted he planned to apply more pressure on the United States to ease its policy on the North, while others argued he was emphasizing the possible resumption of talks.

During an interview with ABC News, Sullivan said that "His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal. And we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”

Reuters