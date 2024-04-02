K-pop star breaks off relationship that sparked furious backlash among fans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

K-pop idol Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook have officially parted ways following a massive backlash from her fans.

Karina, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, was forced to issue an apology after her relationship became public. Fans accused her of “betrayal” and being an irresponsible member of aespa – the four-member group she’s part of.

Lee’s agency C-JeS Studio confirmed the break up with a statement: “Actor Lee Jae Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another.”

Fans drove a protest truck to her management agency when the news of her relationship broke in February, with an electronic billboard flashing the words, “Is the love given to you by your fans not enough?”

Karina, 23, had shared an apology on Instagram, where she promised to “to heal the wounds” she had inflicted.

“I apologise for surprising you greatly,” the 23-year-old singer wrote, saying she would endeavour to show a "more mature and hardworking side" in future.

Aespa debuted in 2020 with their single Black Mamba, with their album My World selling 2.1 million copies in South Korea last year. Lee Jae-wook made his acting debut in 2018 in science fiction thriller Memories of the Alhambra and gained popularity in the 2022 hit fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls.

Karina’s relationship with Lee Jae-wook was revealed on 27 February with the couple confirming they had first met last year.

In South Korea, it used to be common for popstars to work under strict regulations in K-Pop companies that banned dating or having personal cell phones. Celebrities in South Korea continue to be cautious with fans and agencies asserting extreme control over their lives. K-Pop stars in particular are marketed as “attainable”, so any acknowledgement of a romantic relationship is often met with scandal.