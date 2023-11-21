For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Popular K-pop star Kyuhyun was injured after a struggle with a knife-wielding woman in a dressing room in Seoul.

Kyuhyun is a singer in South Korean music band Super Junior. He is also a famous theatre actor and TV host.

The woman, in her 30s, had stormed into a green room where Kyuhyun was meeting his fellow actors after the final performance of the Korean-language adaptation of Ben-Hur on Sunday.

She brandished her knife in front of the actors, and the K-pop star attempted to restrain her.

“While he was in the dressing room, Kyuhyun encountered an outsider who caused distress to other actors,” his agency Antenna music said in a statement addressed to his fans on Monday.

The singer and actor was mildly injured.

“In the course of restraining the intruder, he had a minor abrasion on his finger,” said the statement.

“He was immediately treated on the spot and is currently in good health, fully capable of continuing his regular activities.

“We express our gratitude to all the devoted fans for their genuine concern. Rest assured, we remain committed to supporting the artist.”

The incident had occurred in western Seoul’s Gangseo district at around 6pm local time.

The Gangseo police precinct said the woman was arrested on the same day and is being questioned. She reportedly has no connection to the K-pop personality or any other actors present in the room, they said.

Police officials are also investigating where the woman got the weapon from and if she has a history of mental illness.

The woman has never stalked the actors before, reported the Korea Herald newspaper.

The Ben-Hur musical was performed at the LG Arts Center in Seoul.

Kyuhyun will now appear as a judge in the third season of hit South Korean music show Sing Again.