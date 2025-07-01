Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swarms of "lovebugs" have descended upon South Korea, blanketing a mountain peak, infiltrating homes, and sticking to car windows, prompting a surge in public complaints.

These insects, scientifically known as Plecia nearctica, are distinctive for flying attached to one another while mating, earning them monikers such as united bugs, double-headed bugs, or honeymoon flies.

First detected in parts of Seoul in 2022, the lovebugs have since proliferated, with large groups now appearing throughout the capital and surrounding areas, primarily between late June and early July each year.

While the insects pose no health risk, as they do not transmit diseases or sting humans, their sheer numbers have become a significant nuisance.

Public grievances have mounted over the bugs sticking to car windows, the walls of houses, restaurants, and even subway trains.

The scale of the infestation was vividly illustrated recently on Gyeyang Mountain in Incheon city, just west of Seoul, where clouds of lovebugs hovered over the peak. One man told local media how the mountain was "covered with bugs" that formed a "thick carpet".

open image in gallery A woman tries to avoid a swarm of lovebugs on the summit of Mount Gyeyang in Incheon, South Korea, Monday, June 30, 2025 ( Im Soon-shuck/Yonhap via AP )

Local television stations showed scenes of observation decks swarming with the insects, with workers constantly shovelling dead bugs from the ground.

Wang Hyeon-jeong, an official from the Gyeyang district, confirmed the dramatic increase, stating on Tuesday: "Compared with the past two years, the number of lovebugs sharply surged last weekend at the mountain."

The 395-meter (1,295-feet) mountain provides the type of hot, humid weather conditions in which lovebugs typically thrive, the Environment Ministry said, possibly leading to the insect population surge.

In Seoul and other areas, it is not yet clear whether there have been more lovebugs than in previous years. The ministry said it will review the seriousness of this year's case after the insects disappear, likely by mid-July.

South Korean officials view lovebugs as beneficial insects, saying they help pollinate flowers as their larvae convert plant materials into organic components. Officials are avoiding chemical pesticides by using sticky pads and spraying water to cope with the large insect population.

Many experts say the flow of lovebugs to South Korea, likely from China, is associated with the country's warming temperature and is linked to climate change.