North Korea must build strong, modern army to prepare for war – Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader, has called for the development of a modern, robust military to be prepared for any potential war.

State media KCNA reported that Kim made the remarks during a visit to the Kang Kon Military Academy.

It came after North Korea dispatched thousands of troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Kim also visited Kim Il Sung University of Politics, another elite training institution, where he emphasised the importance of military loyalty and sacrifice.

South Korea's intelligence agency has suggested that Kim's recent inspections of military units and training exercises may be in preparation for sending additional soldiers to Russia.

During his visit to the military academy, Kim criticised the institution's management and operation of its educational facilities.

He stated that the academy had failed to meet the ruling party's standards for "modernity and advanced character" in building a powerful army, according to KCNA.

Kim outlined tasks to refurbish the facilities and intensify education, focusing on practical experience, so that students would learn about the "actual experiences of modern warfare" and master advanced weapons and technical equipment.

"The present international situation, in which the aggressive and bellicose nature of the imperialists is most openly expressed in history and war and bloodshed become commonplaces, requires the armed forces ... to perfectly cope with a war," Kim said, according to KCNA.

South Korean officials have warned that North Korea could benefit from supplying weapons and troops to fight in Russia by gaining experience and insight from operating on a modern battlefield.

Kyiv has said North Korean forces have suffered heavy casualties in Russia, with more than 3,000 soldiers killed or wounded by early January this year.

By mid-January, the troops had been pulled back from the frontline, according to Ukrainian and American officials. Those reports were also backed by South Korea’s spy agency.

“Since mid-January, there have been no signs of North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk region engaging in combat,” the Nation Intelligence Service said.

The North Koreans quickly gained a reputation as being fierce, “committed” soldiers, who would often choose suicide over surrender, but were hampered by poor tactics and a language barrier.