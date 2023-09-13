North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles just hours before its leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Russia.

The missile launch comes as Mr Kim arrived in Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday for the first time in almost four years in his heavily armoured private train to meet Mr Putin – a rare meeting that is being closely watched amid international concerns about a potential arms deal and their partnership against the West.

The two missiles were launched 10 minutes apart from the Sunan area of capital Pyongyang’s international airport towards the country’s eastern seas, South Korea’s joint chief of staff said.

Both missiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

South Korean military did not immediately confirm the details of the missile launch, including how far it flew.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the missiles had already landed but still urged vessels to watch for falling objects.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin received Mr Kim at Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site and said he was “very glad to see” him while Mr Kim thanked him for the invitation to visit him “despite being busy”, according to the Russian state media.

“I am glad to see you,” Mr Putin said as he shook Mr Kim‘s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Mr Kim stepped out of his limousine which was brought in his train from Pyongyang after his first stop at the Khasan, at Russia and North Korea’s border on early Tuesday. He walked the red carpet and received a welcome from the military honour guard and a brass band.

It is not known how the North Korean leader commands and controls his country’s missile and nuclear forces while abroad. However, analysts have said recent drills have revealed a system for overseeing nuclear weapons similar to those used in the United States and Russia.

