South Korea says North Korea launched ballistic missiles toward the sea

Experts say North Korea is likely ramping up weapons tests ahead of the Workers' Party congress

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, front right, visits a major munitions factory at an undisclosed place in North Korea Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, front right, visits a major munitions factory at an undisclosed place in North Korea Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military has confirmed, in what marks the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations ahead of its upcoming ruling party congress.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported detecting several ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean capital region at approximately 7.50am. The projectiles were directed towards the country’s eastern waters, though specific details regarding their trajectory or distance travelled were not immediately disclosed.

In response, the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated it has heightened its surveillance posture and is actively sharing intelligence with the United States and Japan. Japan’s defence ministry also confirmed spotting suspected missile launches. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

Experts say North Korea is likely ramping up weapons tests to show off its achievements in the defense sector ahead of the Workers' Party congress, the first of its kind in five years. Observers are watching the congress to see whether North Korea will set a new policy on the U.S. and respond to its calls to resume long-stalled talks.

North Korea hasn't announced when it will hold the congress, but South Korea's spy service said it will likely occur in January or February.

A visitor watches North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, on Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A visitor watches North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, on Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The launch also came hours before South Korea’s president, Lee Jae Myung, leaves for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping. During the four-day trip, Lee’s office said he would request China to make “a constructive role” in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier this week, North Korea said it fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea. Earlier North Korea released photos showing apparent progress in the construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.

