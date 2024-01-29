For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea said leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch of new cruise missiles fired from submarines on Sunday, part of a flurry of recent weapons tests.

State media reports said Mr Kim also reviewed the site of an under-construction “nuclear submarine”, while reiterating his regime’s goal of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter perceived threats.

Sunday’s was the latest claimed launch of North Korea’s Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missile, which it also fired off its western coast from a land-based launch site last week.

Mr Kim has stepped up missile launches in recent weeks while declaring South Korea his “principal enemy”, as tensions on the Korean peninsula have reached levels not seen in years.

The leader of the hermit kingdom called Sunday’s test a success, state news agency KCNA said, “of strategic significance”. It claimed that the misisles “flew in the sky above the East Sea” for more than two hours before accurately striking an island target, without specifying either the vessel used for the launches or the target itself.

Pictures published by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed two missiles leaving thick grey clouds of smoke as they broke the water’s surface and soared into the air at an angle of around 45 degrees, which possibly suggests they were fired from torpedo launch tubes.

Picture shows test-fire of the submarine-launched strategic cruise missile “Pulhwasal-3-31” at an undisclosed location in North Korea (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)

KCNA said the North Korean leader was also briefed on efforts to develop a nuclear-propelled submarine and other new-type warships.

The expansion of nuclear-capable assets for the navy has been the key goal for Mr Kim recently, who issued similar comments in September while attending the launch ceremony of a new submarine capable of firing tactical nuclear weapons from underwater at a naval base in Sinpo.

Nuclear-propelled submarines can silently cover long distances and reach enemy shores for strategic strikes, aligning with Mr Kim’s goal of building a nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the US mainland. However, experts believe North Korea is unlikely to develop such submarines without external assistance in the near future.

Kim Jong Un reacts to the launch of a ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’ strategic cruise missile (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)

North Korea is believed to have approximately 70 to 90 diesel-powered submarines, constituting one of the world’s largest submarine fleets. However, these vessels are mostly aging and can only launch torpedoes and mines.

Sunday’s launch came four days after North Korea test-fired the Pulhwasl-3-31, describing the test as part of regular efforts to develop its military. The North also described the missile as “strategic”, suggesting its likely intent to mount it with nuclear weapons. On 14 January, North Korea said it had launched its first solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile.