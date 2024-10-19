North Korea claims to have found remains of South Korean drone in its capital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

North Korea said on Saturday it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang, claiming it proved the South’s military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city’s skies earlier in the month.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency released photos showing a seemingly damaged aircraft with wide, V-shaped wings and winglets. It said a joint investigation by North Korea’s military and state security agencies concluded that the aircraft, which it said was found on 13 October, was the same type of drone that appeared in a South Korean military parade earlier in October.

North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over the night skies of Pyongyang three different times this month to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets. It threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.

The aircraft allegedly found in Pyongyang was likely one of the drones that were used to drop

open image in gallery Barricades are seen at a military checkpoint on the Tongil bridge, the road leading to North Korea’s Kaesong city, in the border city of Paju on 14 October ( AFP via Getty Images )

leaflets, North Korea’s Defense Ministry said, but further examinations were needed to verify that.

Should South Korea deny that the aircraft was used to drop leaflets, that would only confess to a separate infiltration of North Korea’s airspace by the South’s military, the ministry said. If North Korea confirms another violation of its territorial ground, airspace and waters by the South’s military, that will be regarded as a “declaration of war and an immediate retaliatory attack will be launched,” the ministry added.

South Korea’s military didn’t immediately respond to North Korea’s report about the alleged drone discovery.

South Korea’s defense minister initially made a vague denial after the North's 11 Oct accusation that the South sent drones over Pyongyang. The South’s military adjusted its response hours later, saying it couldn’t confirm whether or not the North’s claims were true.

open image in gallery This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says attack drones during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2023 ( KCNA via KNS )

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are now at their worst in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ramps up his weapons tests and threats, and expands military cooperation with Russia, with South Korea claiming the North dispatched troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The animosity has been exacerbated by Cold War-style psychological warfare campaigns between the Koreas in recent months.

Since May, North Korea has sent thousands of balloons carrying paper waste, plastic and other trash to drop on the South. The South’s military has responded by using loudspeakers at the border to broadcast propaganda and K-pop to North Korea.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of Mr Kim’s authoritarian government and his family’s dynastic rule.