South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.

This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.

In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.

One drone briefly flew over capital Seoul, reported News1 Korea.

The South’s military detected multiple “unidentified objects”, presumed to be unmanned aerial vehicles, at the border areas of Gyeonggi Province on 10.25 am, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

The report added that the vehicles flew across the Military Demarcation Line that separates the South from the North and were spotted flying in those areas in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island and Paju.

A KA-1 light attack aircraft that was deployed by the South crashed in Hoengseong County, about 140km east of Seoul, at 11:39 am for a reason that has not yet been disclosed by the country’s military.

Two pilots operating the aircraft escaped safely.

Civilian fights were subsequently temporarily suspended at the Incheon and Gimpo airports.

The airspace violation comes just days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday and two medium-range ballistic missiles five days earlier.

