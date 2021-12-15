North Korea executes seven people for watching South Korean videos, says rights group

Study claims Pyongyang carrying out killings behind closed doors to reduce international backlash

Tom Batchelor
Wednesday 15 December 2021 16:13
Comments
<p>Fans of South Korean K-pop boy band NCT gather at the entrance of a metro station to swap collectable cards in Seoul </p>

Fans of South Korean K-pop boy band NCT gather at the entrance of a metro station to swap collectable cards in Seoul

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Jong-un has presided over the public execution of seven people accused of watching or distributing South Korean videos, a rights group has said.

The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group, which conducted interviews with 683 North Korean defectors over a six-year period, documented 27 executions in total, most by firing squad, on charges that also related to drugs, prostitution and human trafficking.

It follows claims in May 2021 by South Korea-based dissident-run online newspaper Daily NK that the North Korean authorities had publicly executed a man for illegally selling CDs and USBs filled with South Korean films and music videos.

Of the seven documented cases of individuals being charged with watching or distributing South Korean media, six took place in Hyesan, Ryanggang province between 2012 and 2014 and one in Chongjin City, North Hamgyong province, in 2015, the report said.

The study, titled Mapping Killings under Kim Jong Un: North Korea's Response to International Pressure, also found that Pyongyang had started to carry out capital punishment in private in response to greater international scrutiny of human rights abuses, in order to stop information filtering out.

Recommended

“Our findings suggest that the Kim Jong Un regime is paying more attention to human rights issues due to increased international scrutiny,” said Park Ah-yeong, the lead author of the report, which was published on Wednesday.

“This does not mean the human rights situation there is improving - state-led killings continue to take place in ways that may not be as publicly visible as before.”

North Korea has denied the existence of prison camps and accused Western nations of using criticism of human rights as part of a hostile policy towards it.

In the past, North Korea has held executions in villages and prison camps where crowds could gather, as a public warning, the group said.

But it had increasingly avoided executions in heavily populated residential areas, where authorities had difficulty keeping track of those attending.

It had also stopped holding executions near its borders and at facilities that can be easily monitored by satellites, the group said.

Recommended

“This change in location may provide an explanation of how the state's action is being influenced by the scrutiny of the international community,” the group said.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in