Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme

Site of Friday’s launches closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 28 October 2022 15:29
Comments

Related video: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.

In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.

Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.

The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.

South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.

Recommended

The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea and said any nuclear attack by North Korea against the US or its allies and partners “will result in the end of that regime”.

“There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive,” said Pentagon’s National Defense Strategy report issued on Thursday.

It added that the Pentagon will continue to deter North Korean attacks through “forward posture”, including nuclear deterrence, integrated air and missile defenses and close coordination and interoperability with South Korea.

The two launches are the North’s first ballistic missile tests since 14 October.

The launches come on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day “Hoguk“ field exercises, which also involved an unspecified number of US troops this year.

Large-scale training between South Korea and the US’s air force is also planned for next week.

The training, known as “Vigilant Storm” aerial drills, are slated to run from Monday to Friday.

It will involve about 140 South Korean warplanes and 100 US aircraft.

In a statement on Friday, South Korea’s defense ministry said the planes included sophisticated fighter jets like F-35 from both countries.

Concerns have been growing that North Korea may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 in the coming weeks.

This year, the North has conducted a record run of weapons tests, which are being seen as leader Kim Jong-un’s efforts to intimidate the South and the US to accept the North as a legitimate nuclear state and lift economic sanctions on them.

Recommended

On Thursday, UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.”

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in