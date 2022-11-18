Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM with ‘potential to strike entire US mainland’

Test may involve the new Hwasong-17, North Korea’s most advanced ICBM to date

Shweta Sharma
Friday 18 November 2022 04:48
Comments
<p>People sit near a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul </p>

People sit near a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul

(AFP via Getty Images)

North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to strike the entire US mainland, the Japanese defence minister said on Friday.

The ICBM flew around 1,000 km before it landed in Japan’s extended territorial waters, reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,100km, the South Korean military said.

It was North Korea’s second suspected test of banned long-range missiles this month, and its eighth launch this year.

The ICBM was fired from North Korea’s Sunan area in the capital Pyongyang at 10.15am local time (02.15am GMT), military chiefs in South Korea said.

Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon has a range exceeding 15,000km (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”

Recommended

He described a similar missile trajectory to that observed by the South Korean military, adding that the altitude achieved suggests the missile was launched at a high angle.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, condemned the test and said the missile appeared to have landed 200km west of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, inside its exclusive economic zone.

He said there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

“We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency,” Mr Kishida told reporters in Thailand.

“We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions.”

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in