North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM with ‘potential to strike entire US mainland’
Test may involve the new Hwasong-17, North Korea’s most advanced ICBM to date
North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to strike the entire US mainland, the Japanese defence minister said on Friday.
The ICBM flew around 1,000 km before it landed in Japan’s extended territorial waters, reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,100km, the South Korean military said.
It was North Korea’s second suspected test of banned long-range missiles this month, and its eighth launch this year.
The ICBM was fired from North Korea’s Sunan area in the capital Pyongyang at 10.15am local time (02.15am GMT), military chiefs in South Korea said.
Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon has a range exceeding 15,000km (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”
He described a similar missile trajectory to that observed by the South Korean military, adding that the altitude achieved suggests the missile was launched at a high angle.
Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, condemned the test and said the missile appeared to have landed 200km west of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, inside its exclusive economic zone.
He said there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.
“We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency,” Mr Kishida told reporters in Thailand.
“We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions.”
More follows
