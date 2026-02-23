Kim Jong Un tightens grip on North Korea’s ruling party for 15th straight year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was re-elected as the head of the Workers' Party, cementing his 15-year grip on the country’s sole ruling party.

Mr Kim was re-elected as general secretary in a ceremonial but significant step to consolidate his power and set long-term policies and goals for the country.

The 42-year-old has held the top post at the party throughout his rule since 2011 and has now ruled longer than many global leaders.

The decision was announced on the fourth day of the rubber-stamp party congress on Sunday where thousands of delegates convened to vote. The ruling party’s congress is a tool for North Korea to issue propaganda messages to the world and to decide on the next political, economic, and military priorities.

North Korea’s “war deterrence with the nuclear forces as its pivot has been radically improved” under Mr Kim, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

It also credited Mr Kim for creating a military capable of handling "any threat of aggression" and "any form of war," and hailed his leadership for "reliably guaranteeing" the country's future and "boosting the pride and self-esteem" of North Koreans.

Kim Jong Un attends the ruling Worker's Party Congress in Pyongyang, ( AP )

Following the announcement, rows of officials in dark suits erupted in applause in the red-walled assembly hall adorned with gold insignia.

It comes as Mr Kim, under his leadership, has undertaken an aggressive expansion of North Korea’s nuclear prowess and has built closer ties with Russia by taking part in its war against Ukraine, further deepening the standoffs with the US and South Korea.

Analysts say Mr Kim will use it to unveil new military goals, including strengthening conventional forces and integrating them with nuclear capabilities.

He is also likely to reemphasise a campaign for economic "self-reliance" through mass mobilisation, following gradual post-pandemic gains fuelled by rebounding trade with China and arms exports to Russia.

⁠Speaking at the congress’s opening, Mr Kim called the last five years a “proud period … in implementing the socialist cause of our own style”, as he also acknowledged challenges such as sanctions and “the global public health crisis”.

“Today, our party is faced with heavy and urgent historic tasks of boosting economic construction and the people’s standard of living and transforming all realms of state and social life as early as possible,” the KCNA quote him as saying.

The state media has not shared comments of Mr Kim and other senior leaders following his election, directly addressing relations with Washington and Seoul.

The congress is held every five years to elect the general secretary to serve as the party's top representative and leader.

Mr Kim has held the party's top post throughout his rule, though the title changed from first secretary to chairman at the congress in 2016 and then to general secretary at the congress in 2021.

Ahead of the congress, Mr Kim unveiled dozens of nuclear-capable rocket launchers, hailing them as “wonderful” and “attractive” weapons during the ceremony on Wednesday. Mr Kim was seen at the wheel of a nuclear-capable multiple rocket launcher vehicle and waved at a crowd as he sat behind the wheel. He was seen alighting the mobile missile launcher near the main stage as thousands of people waved North Korean flags.

It also comes as Mr Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, 13, is believed to have been named as the future dictator of the country, according to South Korea’s spy agency. If the North Korean dictator makes the announcement, it will mark the first time a female leader will rule the hermit kingdom.