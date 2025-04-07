Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pyongyang hosted hundreds of foreign runners this weekend as the city held its first international marathon since the Covid pandemic prompted North Korea to seal its borders six years ago.

Some 200 athletes from China, Ethiopia and other countries arrived in the North’s capital on Friday and Saturday and practised for the run at a hotel, state media reported, before taking part in the reclusive country’s largest international sporting event in years on Sunday.

Pictures from state media showed North Korean runner Pak Kum Dong was the first to cross the finish line.

The marathon was one of a series of events organised to celebrate the birthday on 15 April of Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

Other pictures run by the country’s tightly-controlled state media showed North Korean and foreign runners competing on the streets of Pyongyang as local people lined the route to cheer. Some photos showed North Koreans cheering with sticks in the stands at the side of the start and finish line in a stadium.

open image in gallery Runners take part in the Pyongyang marathon ( AP )

“A few pics of today's Pyongyang marathon in North Korea," Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours posted on Instagram. “Amazing event and a race like no other.”

Koryo Tours, which organises trips for amateur runners, was an official partner for the marathon, helping foreign competitors sign up for the event.

The marathon is a return course that runs through central Pyongyang, passing major landmarks and heading out into the countryside before coming back to a city stadium filled with 50,000 spectators, according to the company, which describes itself as “Beijing-based, British-run”.

“The Pyongyang marathon is an extremely unique experience as it provides an opportunity to interact with locals," the tour company said on its website. "An experience truly like no other."

open image in gallery Spectators watch as runners take part in the Pyongyang marathon ( AP )

North Korea sealed its borders in 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic and only started lifting restrictions in 2023.

Pyongyang last month abruptly stopped international trips to a northeastern city near China, less than three weeks after it had opened for tourists for the first time in over four years.

The East Asian nation has allowed in Russian tourist groups since the pandemic ended, but the capital has remained closed to regular tourism.

open image in gallery North Korean runner Pak Kum Dong wins the international marathon in Pyongyang ( AP )

Pyongyang last held the international marathon in 2019 when around 950 foreigners took part. Nearly 180 runners from overseas had been expected to participate this year.

"North Korea is a complex and fascinating place that intrigues many people," Mr Cockerell told the Australian broadcaster SBS. “And while it’s certainly not for everyone, it definitely appeals to those curious about the experience of visiting such a country and seeing what they can.”