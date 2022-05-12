North Korea launches suspected missile test hours after declaring Covid emergency

North Korea has fired a new suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, the South Korean military and the Japanese prime minister’s office said on Thursday, the latest in a spree of test launches.

The new weapons test included three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The test comes just hours after the east Asian country declared a “grave” national Covid emergency, finally confirming its first-ever official case of coronavirus. Experts and independent observers say it is highly likely the country has had Covid outbreaks in the past but failed to declare them to the international community.

Thursday’s test would also be the second time this month Pyongyang has fired ballistic missiles, and comes just two days after South Korea’s new president Yoon Seok-youl came to office.

The back-to-back missile launches are seen as an attempt to put pressure on its rivals to return to negotiations over lifting international sanctions, and there is widespread speculation that Pyongyang is close to carrying out new nuclear weapons tests.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showed off his most powerful missiles during a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, where he vowed to expand the country’s nuclear capacity “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use such weapons against his rivals.

