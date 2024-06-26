North Korea’s hypersonic missile explodes midair in failed launch, says South Korea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspected North Korean hypersonic missile launched from near capital Pyongyang on Wednesday exploded midair, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The failure of the latest show of force comes after North Korea struck a mutual defence treaty with Russia during the recent visit of Russian president Vladimir Putin to the reclusive country.

The missile flew at an altitude of about 100km and a range of more than 200km before it exploded midair east of the North Korean coastal city of Wonsa, a JCS official said.

It billowed smoke during its flight and debris was scattered across several kilometres, the official, who was not identified, said. It suggested that the missile could possibly be using solid fuel propellants.

It was the country’s first launch after signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership pact with Russia last week when Mr Putin arrived in Pyongyang for a state visit and met leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea and Russia agreed to provide "mutual assistance in the event of aggression" against either nations. It was criticised by Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo as it comes amid concerns over North Korea sending munitions and weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine war.

People watch the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 26 June 2024 ( EPA )

The launch came on the heels of North Korea’s anger over America sending its USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier group to the Korean Peninsula for joint training drills with Seoul and Tokyo.

North Korea said it “bitterly condemns the provocative attempts” by the US and South Korea and threatened retaliation, according to the official KCNA.

“The heinous confrontation maniacs with the most powerful rhetoric and with all possibilities of demonstrating its overwhelming and new deterrent force,” vice defence minister Kim Kang said.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol visited the aircraft carrier docked in the southeastern city of Busan, 320km southeast of Seoul on Tuesday. He said his visit was to show Mr Kim the US’s support to South Korea in protecting the country.

South Korean soldiers check a balloon carrying garbage, presumably sent by North Korea ( EPA )

On Wednesday, North Korea also launched more than 25 trash-filled balloons towards South Korea, leading to three hours of disruptions at the Incheon international airport that serves Seoul.

The airport spokesperson said takeoffs and landings were disrupted after one balloon landed on the tarmac and the three runways at Incheon were temporarily shut.

People take part in a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday ( AP )

North Korea has flown thousands of balloons carrying manure, debris and other trash material towards South Korea in response to propaganda leaflets by defectors from the South Korean border, opening a new front of regular confrontations.

North Korea also held a mass rally in Pyongyang on the 74-year anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War and commemorated the "struggle against US imperialism" and called the US its archenemy.