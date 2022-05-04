North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’ eastward, says South Korea

Japanese coast guard say object suspected to be ballistic missile

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 04 May 2022 05:01
<p> North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the officers and soldiers who took part in a celebration the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army</p>

(KCNA via KNS)

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward its east coast, South Korea’s military has said on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese coast guard, the object is suspected to be a ballistic missile, however, no further details were shared.

South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch was made off the North‘s eastern coast.

The incident comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showed off his most powerful missiles during a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, and vowed to expand the country’s nuclear capacity last week “at the fastest possible pace”.

He also threatened to use them against rivals, raising concerns around the world.

More details to follow.

