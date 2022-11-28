Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kim Jong Un warns North Korea’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to have world’s strongest nuclear force

North Korean scientists have made a ‘wonderful leap forward’ in tech mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles, Kim Jong Un said

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 28 November 2022 10:45
Comments
North Korea airs video footage of Hwasong-17 ICBM launch

North Korea’s “ultimate goal” is to be the world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim Jong Un has said.

The North Korean leader promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of a new ballistic missile, state media reported.

The announcement comes after Mr Kim viewed a test of the Hwasong-17, North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and pledged to counter what he called US nuclear threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter with soldiers involved in the the recent launch a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea's “ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century,” Mr Jong Un said in the order promoting the officers, adding that building up the country's nuclear capabilities would ‘reliably protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people’.

He described the Hwasong-17 as the “world's strongest strategic weapon” and said it demonstrated North Korea's resolve and ability to eventually build the world's strongest army.

Recommended

North Korean scientists have made a “wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles,” and were expected to expand and strengthen the country's nuclear deterrent capabilities at an extraordinarily rapid pace, Mr Kim was also quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

The leader was pictured in photos posing with scientists, engineers and military officials involved in the test.

According to state media, those workers pledged to defend the “absolute authority” of the party and Mr Kim, and vowed that “our missiles will fly vigorously only in the direction indicated” by the leader.

Kim Jong Un inspecting North Korea’s nuclear arsenal with his daughter

Capable of reaching the US mainland, the launch of the Hwasong-17 prompted the United States to call for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests, which are banned by Security Council resolutions.

State media also showed Mr Kim's daughter accompanying him as he reviewed the officers. Her unexpected first appearance at the Hwasong-17 test has raised the prospect that leadership of the totalitarian state could pass to a fourth generation of the family.

Tensions have risen between US and North Korea due to the latter’s missile tests

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Recommended

North Korea's powerful Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly awarded the Hwasong-17 missile the title of “DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class”, state news agency KCNA reported in another statement, using the initials of the country's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

“(The missile) clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists and fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state,” KCNA said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in