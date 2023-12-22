North Korea’s new nuclear reactor is up and running for first time, UN says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A second reactor at North Korea’s main nuclear power facility appears to be operational for the first time, according to the UN watchdog and experts.

It would mean North Korea has a new source to produce plutonium that can be used to make nuclear weapons, in a major boost to its nuclear programme.

The reactor is at the Yongbyon nuclear facility, located around 100km north of Pyongyang, where Kim Jong-un already has one 5-megawatt reactor. North Korea’s first reactor, it has been capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium since the 1980s.

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said the UN agency had observed a recent discharge of warm water from the cooling system of a new larger light-water reactor (LWR) at the site, suggesting the nuclear chain reaction in the reactor was now self-sustaining.

“The discharge of warm water is indicative that the reactor has reached criticality,” he said.

The UN agency first observed a “strong outflow of water” from the light-water reactor’s cooling system in October.

More recent indications are that the water was warm, Mr Grossi said, a process that takes some time for any new reactor.

He said the new light-water reactor “like any nuclear reactor, can produce plutonium in its irradiated fuel, which can be separated during reprocessing, so this is a cause for concern”.

Construction site highlighted, with current enrichment building below (AP/The Independent)

Mr Grossi denounced North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear programme as “deeply regrettable” and said it is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“I call upon the DPRK to comply fully with its obligations under Security Council resolutions, to cooperate promptly with the Agency in the full and effective implementation of its NPT Safeguards Agreement and to resolve all outstanding issues, especially those that have arisen during the absence of Agency inspectors from the country,” he said.

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009, and instead relies on satellite imagery to carry out assessments.

Without access, the IAEA cannot fully confirm the reactor’s operational status, Mr Grossi said.

Researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California also said that the reactor was most likely operating and it could be "a significant source of nuclear material" for Kim’s weapons programme.

A 2021 satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc a uranium enrichment plant is seen at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear comple (AP)

A study in April by the DC-based Institute for Science and International Security said with the new reactor North Korea would be capable of producing five times more plutonium than with its current smaller facilities.

It said the light-water reactor “could allow a surge in plutonium quantities at an estimated rate of about 20kg of plutonium per year”.

Pyongyang may have anywhere from 31 to 96 nuclear warheads, depending on the types of devices being built and which fuel is being used, the study said.

North Korea has so far conducted six underground nuclear tests. It conducted its first test in 2006 and most recent in September 2017.

In March, Kim Jong-un vowed to ramp up the production of “weapon-grade nuclear materials” to supplement the regime’s nuclear arsenal.

The country conducted its latest launch of its largest long-range ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18 earlier this week. Following the launch, Mr Kim warned that North Korea would not hesitate to launch its own nuclear attack if “provoked” with nukes by other countries.