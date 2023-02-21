How North Korea’s nuclear programme could already be radiating millions of people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korea, Japan, and China have been urged to conduct tests on its population that could have been exposed to radiation from North Korea’s nuclear testing facility.

A damning report by the Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul-based human rights group, said North Korea’s six nuclear tests in Punggye-ri nuclear facility could have already spread radioactive materials and contaminated the population.

The finds were released after the group conducted its own analysis of geographic and census data and worked with nuclear and medical experts and detectors.

The grim warning about the testing site comes amid signs that the secretive country was preparing to resume its nuclear weapons programme after the hiatus of six years.

It conducted six nuclear tests in October 2006, May 2009, February 2013, January 2016, September 2016 and September 2017.

The US, South Korean and Japanese leadership have raised growing fears that Pyongyang looks ready to conduct seventh nuclear test “any time” as they detected development at the underground test site which it had purportedly demolished in 2018 to show its willingness to denuclearise.

But when it invited international journalists to Punggye-ri in 2018 it confiscated their radiation detectors.

North Korea has rejected safety concerns over its nuclear tests, saying the testing environment each time was fully controlled and it detected no radioactive leaks.

On Tuesday, the group said the North Korea’s six nuclear tests could have already spread radioactive materials within 24.8 miles (40km) of the Punggye-ri nuclear facility through ground water.

It said more than a million people who live near the test site are dependent on groundwater and wells since piped water is scarce beyond the capital Pyongyang and a few other cities.

The area around the nuclear testing site is agricultural land with abundant rainfall and a network of streams that lead to the sea, raising the risk of contamination in neighbouring countries of China, Japan and South Korea, it said.

It urged the countries to investigate the contamination risks which could have spread through food, water or seafood products, as these are often smuggled into Seoul and Tokyo despite the ban.

South Korean records show nearly 900 people from the region around the Punggye-ri site have defected into the country following Pyongyang’s first nuclear test in 2006.

“North Korea’s nuclear tests threaten the right to life and the right to health of not only the North Korean people, but also of those in South Korea and other neighboring countries,” said Lee Younghwan, the group’s executive director.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles affairs with the North, said in a statement that it is considering the requests to resume the tests to see if the North Korean escapees have health problems.

The South Korean government conducted tests on 40 people in 2017 and 2018 and found and the results showed at least nine of them had abnormalities indicating high radiation exposure.

However, the government said a conclusive link to North’s nuclear programmes could not be established and other factors such as age, smoking habits and other type of chemical exposure have caused the exposure.

In 2015, South Korea’s food safety agency detected nine times the standard level of radioactive cesium isotopes in North Korea-produced dried hedgehog mushrooms that were being sold as Chinese products.

North Korea which has stepped up tensions in the Korean peninsulas by its record-breaking spree of missile tests has threatened the US to turn the Pacific into a “firing range”, warning against Seoul-Washington joint military drills.

According to analysts, the delay in North’s seventh nuclear tests could be due to technical difficulties caused by food shortages in the reclusive nation or pressure from China against instability in the reason.

In the immediate aftermath of its 2017 nuclear detonation, a series of small earthquakes from the testing site sparked condemnation and fears of underground contamination of ground water.