South Korea sends back North Koreans who drifted on wooden boats across sea border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea sent six North Koreans back across the rivals' sea border on Wednesday, months after they drifted south in wooden boats in March and May.

It came after months of failed efforts to contact North Korea to coordinate the repatriation of the six individuals, who officials say consistently expressed a desire to go back.

Despite the lack of communication, a North Korean patrol boat appeared at the handover point as the six individuals headed back aboard a repaired wooden boat, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

What would have been a routine event in years past was complicated by the North’s decision to cut off communications with the South in recent years.

North Koreans have occasionally drifted south in wooden boats before, either accidentally or intending to defect. In most previous cases, the two Koreas coordinated to send those who wished to return across the land border.

South Korea twice informed the North of its intention to repatriate the North Koreans on Wednesday through the US-led United Nations Command, but received no response, the ministry said.

South Korean authorities are also investigating a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified land border between the Koreas on Friday and was taken into custody by South Korean troops. South Korean officials have not disclosed whether the man expressed a desire to settle in the South.

North Korea has effectively suspended almost all diplomacy and direct communication with South Korea following the collapse of its nuclear negotiations with Washington in 2019.

Relations between the Koreas have worsened since 2022 as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to accelerate his nuclear weapons and missile programs, while also sending troops and military equipment to support Russia’s war effort.

South Korea’s previous conservative government responded to the growing North Korean threat by expanding combined military exercises with the US and Japan, which the North condemned as invasion rehearsals.

Border tensions have flared in recent months as the two Koreas traded Cold War-style psychological warfare, with North Korea sending thousands of trash-filled balloons toward the South and South Korea blasting anti-Pyongyang propaganda through loudspeakers.

Since taking office last month, South Korea’s new liberal president Lee Jae Myung has made efforts to rebuild trust with North Korea, halting the frontline loudspeaker broadcasts and moving to ban activists from flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border.