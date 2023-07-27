For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea showed off two brand new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and its most advanced ICBM missiles in an extravagant exhibition of its weaponry to visiting delegations from Russia and China.

The previously unseen drones were displayed during the “Weapons and Equipment Exhibition 2023” held in Pyongyang on Wednesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two North Korean drones closely resemble the US military’s RQ-4A Global Hawk and US MQ-9 Reaper, experts have said, indicating the hermit kingdom’s progress in developing both combat and reconnaissance drone capabilities to match Washington.

Framed pictures displayed in front of the drone models showed flight testing of the UAVs, including above Pyongyang, and Mr Kim inspecting them in secrecy, reported NK Pro. The latest drones were labelled “DPRK Air Force” along with their serial numbers.

One of the UAVs at the expo was seen equipped with two different types of missiles attached beneath its wings, showcasing an overall design resembling that of a US MQ-9 Reaper combat UAV, according to the report.

The drone appeared to have a wingspan of 65ft (20m) when first seen in a satellite image by the outlet last month.

The other model was showcased which was first seen during testing last month. It has a wingspan of around 115ft (35m) and a v-tail.

Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said even as the two drones clearly emulated the US military’s UAVs visually, they are not as capable in performance.

Kim Jong-un and Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu attending a performance held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, in Pyongyang (EPA)

“North Korea’s new UAV designs clearly emulate the US Global Hawk and Reaper visually but the key capabilities associated with both types – particularly in terms of flight performance, avionics or sensor payloads – will not be replicated so closely,” Mr Dempsey said.

The larger model of the drone “looks like it’s a high-altitude, medium-to-long endurance type,” Ankit Panda, Stanton senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told NK News.

“The design does resemble several known drone designs, but that’s not necessarily evidence that the North Koreans are relying on stolen information or knowledge,” Mr Panda told the outlet.

The exhibition was attended by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu as well as Chinese officials in the first display of rare diplomatic exchanges since the start of the pandemic that marked years of isolation of the country.

Images showed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking past an array of weaponry, from Pyongyang’s nuclear-capable ballistic missiles to its newest drones, with Mr Shoigu and other officials.

North Korea also displayed its Hwasong-17 liquid-fuel and Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBMs (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)

According to KCNA, Mr Kim engaged in a “friendly talk” with Mr Shoigu, who presented him with an autographed letter from Russian president Vladimir Putin. Mr Kim said Mr Shoigu had praised North Korea’s military as “the most powerful” in the world.

Additionally, a visiting Chinese delegation headed by politburo member Li Hongzhong, delivered a personal letter from Xi Jinping to Mr Kim.

Apart from drones, the exhibition at Pyongyang’s Three Revolutions Exhibition House complex showed few new developments in North Korea’s defence system.

North Korea presented the Hwasong-17 liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which it first launched in November 2022, along with its transporter erector launch vehicle (TEL).

Both were displayed in camouflage paint schemes for the first time, suggesting the potential deployment of the system to individual units.

Additionally, the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM, which was successfully tested in April and July, was showcased separately on stands next to its large transporter.

Experts believe the Hwasong-18 can be prepared for launch in a shorter time than the Hwasong-17, making it a notable advancement in North Korea’s missile capabilities.

It also displayed Hwasong-12Na (Hwasong-12B), a missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).