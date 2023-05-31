For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into orbit failed on Wednesday in an embarrassment for Kim Jong-un, amid his push to boost military capabilities.

The rocket carrying the "Chollima-1" satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula's western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.

The rocket was launched at 6.30am (local time) northwestern Tongchang-ri area, where the Hermit Kingdom's main space launch centre is located, the South Korean military said.

The satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, according to Pyongyang's KCNA news agency.

However, the launch prompted emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

Alerts were issued through public speakers and text messages in South Korea's capital Seoul City, asking residents to prepare for an evacuation. Alerts were later lifted as there were no reports of damage or major disruption.

Similarly in Japan, the Fumio Kishida government activated a missile warning system for its Okinawa prefecture in the southwestern part of the country, believed to be in the path of the rocket.

"Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the alert said. It was later lifted as well.

The South's joint chiefs of staff said the military was conducting a salvage operation to recover what is believed to be parts of the space launch vehicle.

Following the launch, officials from the US, Japan and South Korea held a phone call, where they “strongly condemned" the launch. The three countries will stay vigilant with high sense of urgency, the statement said.

The North is likely to stage a second round of satellite launch before 11 June, Yonhap reported, citing the South's presidential office.