Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Korea adopts ‘radical’ laws designed to turn nation into ‘a socialist fairyland’

Country’s rubber-stamp parliament convenes to adopt laws to ‘spruce up the country’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 08 September 2022 13:17
Comments

Related video: Kim Jong Un’s sister brands South Korea ‘scum’ and blames them for Covid

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly has passed legislation aimed at converting the nation into a “beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland”.

The country’s rubber-stamp parliament convened on Wednesday to adopt two laws to improve landscaping and rural development, according to state news agency KCNA.

The laws are aimed at helping the nation’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un bring about “a radical turn” among the less developed rural communities of the hermit nation.

The landscaping policy will help in achieving “a rapid development of the Korean-style socialist rural community and spruce up the country into a beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland,” an assembly member told the gathering, according to state media.

The legislation was adopted days after Mr Kim vowed to improve the livelihoods of North Koreans affected by the economic crisis plaguing the nation in the wake of the Covid outbreak and a number of natural disasters.

Recommended

International sanctions over Mr Kim’s nuclear ambitions, coupled with pandemic restrictions, have increased the risk of starvation in the country.

The west has accused Mr Kim of letting his citizens suffer while he directs resources into military projects. Washington this week claimed Russia had approached the North to buy ammunition in an effort to support the cash-strapped government.

Pyongyang dismissed the claims, calling the report “fake”.

A report by 38 North, a US-based site that monitors North Korea, stated Mr Kim's vow to rebuild the Komdok province in the country’s north that was ravaged by Typhoon Maysak in 2020 and transform it into a “model” mining community has made little progress.

Meanwhile, American and South Korean officials are scheduled to meet next week to discuss “comprehensive measures” to deter North Korea in some of the highest-level talks between the countries in years.

The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, which includes vice-ministerial defence and diplomatic officials from both nations, plans to “discuss in depth comprehensive measures to deter North Korea”, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The talks will include measures to “strengthen the effectiveness of extended deterrence in the face of the severe security situation on the Korean peninsula”.

It will be the group’s first meeting since 2018, when both countries began efforts to engage with North Korea diplomatically.

Recommended

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to boost his country’s military capabilities and strengthen what he calls “extended deterrence”.

Mr Yoon had previously extended an economic aid offer to the North in return for nuclear disarmament but said he would respond to Mr Kim’s provocations “sternly”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in