North Korea moves warship from botched launch to dockyard for repairs

North Korea has moved the warship that partially capsized during a botched launch last month to a repair factory, new satellite images show.

The 5,000-tonne vessel, North Korea's second known destroyer, was damaged during the launch ceremony on 21 May, causing enraged leader Kim Jong Un, who was in attendance, to call it a “criminal act”.

Pyongyang has since confirmed the failed launch, describing it as a “serious accident”.

Satellite images from this week show the vessel has been moved to the graving dock at Rajin dockyard, also known as Rajin Ship Repair Factory, in the country’s northeast, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank based in the US, said.

“Subsequently, the 8 June image shows the destroyer positioned within the dock, the caissons back in position and the water likely being pumped out so the vessel can rest on blocks,” it said. “Critical parts of the destroyer such as the vertical launch missile systems, forward gun turret mount, mast, and superstructure, are partially covered with netting to limit overhead visibility.”

The warship’s hull will be examined over the next week to 10 days to determine the next steps for restoration, North Korean experts told state media.

open image in gallery Satellite image shows the damaged destroyer at Rajin dockyard ( Maxar Technologies )

The Rajin shipyard, located near the Russian border, has produced several of North Korea's larger warships for decades, the think tank said.

"Once any critical repairs or restoration work are completed, the vessel will likely be transferred to the shipyard's fitting out dock, where its weapons and other systems will be installed and subsequently commissioned," it said.

open image in gallery Satellite image shows the warship undergoing repairs at a dry dock facility in Rajin ( Maxar Technologies )

In the aftermath of the failed launch, Pyongyang detained several officials involved and Mr Kim ordered the ship restored before a ruling party meeting this month.

The ruler also blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he described as a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism”.

According to researchers in the US and South Korean military, the warship was seen lying on its side in the water after the botched launch but was pulled upright a few days later.

open image in gallery Satellite image shows the warship covered with blue tarp after its botched launch at the shipyard in Chongjin ( Planet Labs PBC )

The damaged vessel was likely in the same class as North Korea’s first destroyer, which was unveiled on 25 April and hailed by Mr Kim as a significant asset for advancing the navy’s operational range and nuclear strike capabilities.

State media said the ship was designed to handle various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of a new hospital in Kusong, North Pyongan ( AFP/Getty )

Mr Kim supervised test-firings of missiles from the destroyer afterwards and state media said it was expected to enter active duty early next year.