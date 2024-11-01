South Korea imposes sanctions on North Korean officials after latest missile test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea has imposed sanctions on North Korean officials following Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch amid concerns about the North receiving weapons technology from Russia.

South Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday said the government has imposed sanctions on 11 North Korean individuals and four entities in retaliation against Pyongyang’s first missile launch in almost a year.

Pyongyang confirmed the launch monitored by leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday after its neighbours detected the firing of a suspected new, more agile weapon capable of targeting mainland US.

The launch was seen as a bid to grab American attention ahead of next week’s presidential election amid mounting Western criticism against the North allegedly sending thousands of soldiers to Russia to fight Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The North’s state news agency KCNA lauded the launch as “the world’s strongest strategic missile”.

A spokesperson for South Korea’s unification ministry said the launch could have been for several purposes, including demonstrating military technology, pressuring Washington, and diverting attention from the North’s deployment of troops to Moscow.

The launch drew swift condemnation from Washington and its allies in South Korea, Japan and Europe, as well as the United Nations secretary-general.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the “test fire is an appropriate military action that fully meets the purpose of informing the rivals”.

He added: “I affirm that the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces.”

South Korea said it was the longest ballistic missile test by the North with a flight time of 87 minutes. The missile took off on a sharply lofted trajectory from near Pyongyang and splashed down about 200km west of Japan’s Okushiri island, off Hokkaido.

Japan said the missile climbed high into the atmosphere and flew a distance of 1,000km, reportedly setting new records of the country’s missile capabilities.

The test was conducted just as the US said that North Korea had sent over 10,000 soldiers to Russia to be deployed on the frontline.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Thursday claimed that about 8,000 of the Korean soldiers are positioned in Kursk, the border region where Russian forces have been fighting off a Ukrainian incursion since August.

South Korea and allies have urged the North to withdraw its forces from Russia.

“The missile continues to underwrite the growing credibility of North Korea’s strategic deterrent capabilities,” Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Associated Press.

He added that Mr Kim appeared specifically interested in communicating that message to the US.

North Korea was sanctioned by the security council in 2006 and the measures were steadily strengthened over the years with the aim of halting its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

The West believes by sending troops to Russia, the North could be rewarded with technology that could advance the threat posed by Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programme.