South Korea looks into ways to improve relations with Kim Jong Un’s North
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to improve strained relations with Pyongyang
South Korea is actively exploring options to enhance its relationship with North Korea, a Unification Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
This comes amid reports that Seoul is contemplating allowing individual tours to the North. Koo Byung-sam, the ministry's spokesperson for inter-Korea affairs, refrained from commenting on the "particular issue" directly. However, Mr Koo clarified his understanding that individual tours would not breach international sanctions.
Tourism is one of a narrow range of cash sources for North Korea that are not targeted under United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programs.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to improve strained relations with Pyongyang that have reached their worst level in years.
In a bid to ease tensions, Lee suspended anti-North Korea loudspeaker broadcasts along the border and ordered a halt to leaflet campaigns criticising the North's leaders by anti-Pyongyang activists.
The president has said he will discuss further plans with top security officials to resume dialogue with North Korea that is technically at war with the South.
North Korea recently opened a beach resort in the city of Wonsan, a flagship project driven by leader Kim Jong Un to promote tourism.
But, the tourist area is temporarily not accepting foreign visitors, according to a July 16 note by DPR Korea Tour, a website operated by North Korea's National Tourism Administration.
North Korea first needs to open the area to the outside world, the Unification Ministry spokesperson said, asked if South Koreans could travel to Wonsan.
South Korea once ran tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang area, but suspended them in 2008, when a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments