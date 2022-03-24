North Korea fires unidentified projectile off its east coast, says South Korea
North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, said South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff.
It was not immediately confirmed if the projectile was ballistic or how far it flew, South Korea said. However, Japan's defence ministry said North possibly fired a ballistic missile.
This was the North’s 12th round of weapons launches this year amid rising concern over its growing weapons arsenal.
On Sunday, it conducted two medium-range tests from near its capital area.
(More details to follow)
