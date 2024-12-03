Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korean actor Park Min-jae, best known for his appearances in dramas Little Women and True to Love, has died from a cardiac arrest. He was 32.

His younger brother Park Jae-hyung shared details of the actor’s funeral service, scheduled for Wednesday, on social media.

“Our beloved brother has gone to rest,” he said on Monday. “We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone.”

Park’s agency confirmed the news of his death a few hours later. “Hello, this is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min-jae. The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences,” the agency said in a post.

Big Title CEO Hwang Ju-hye also mourned Park’s death on social media. “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking,” he wrote.

“The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow. Min-jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.”

According to Korean media reports, the actor did not have any health issues when he left for China, where he died from a cardiac arrest.

Park gained recognition for his role in the 2023 drama Korea–Khitan War, based on the 2018 South Korean novel Goryeo–Khitan War: Sweet Rain in the Winter by Gil Seung-soo.

He was also seen in acclaimed dramas like Little Women (2022),True to Love (2023), Numbers (2023), and Netflix’s The Fabulous (2022).