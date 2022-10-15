Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mystery protester hailed as ‘new tank man’ mounts bridge in Beijing to drape large anti-Xi banners

WeChat users who shared pictures of the demonstration reportedly had their accounts suspended

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 15 October 2022 09:07
Comments
TODAY China-Coronavirus/Dynamic Zero-COVID

In a rare show of political protest in China, a mysterious person hung banners from a bridge in Beijing, calling for freedom and an end to the country’s zero-Covid policy.

In the large banners mounted on the Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, the protester called for an end to lockdowns and for worker and student strikes to force Chinese president Xi Jinping out, Associated Press reported.

The handwritten banners were removed quickly and any mention of the protest is being erased from the internet as the ruling Communist Party bolsters security in the lead-up to its historic political meeting where president Xi is expected to win his third term as party leader.

Users of the Chinese social media app WeChat who had shared pictures of the demonstration reportedly had their accounts suspended.

Some had their accounts banned for 24 hours, while others were permanently suspended from the app, according to Financial Times.

Local reports say one person has been arrested in connection to the demonstration.

Recommended

Many are praising the protester as the “new Tank Man,” in reference to the Chinese man who stood in front of tanks during the 1989 Tiananmen protests in which over 200,000 people were killed by the People’s Liberation Army in a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations.

The large banners mounted on the bridge on Thursday also called for an end to China’s harsh zero-Covid policies.

“Don’t want PCR tests, want to eat. Don’t want a Cultural revolution, want reforms,” the banners reportedly read.

China had stuck to this policy as means to reduce the impact of the pandemic on its economy and society, enforcing mass testing, strict lockdowns as well as travel restrictions across various parts of the country.

Recommended

While countries in other parts of the world have opened up travel and workplaces and reduced pandemic-era restrictions, China continues to enforce stringent lockdowns.

These guidelines are set to be in force at least until the upcoming Communist Party meeting in October and November where Mr Xi is expected to announce that he will continue as president of the country in his third 5-year stint.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in