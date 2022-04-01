3 dead, 1 injured after mid-air collision between two South Korean trainer jets, air force says
Officials said that the jets crashed in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul,
South Korea’s air force said on Friday that two of its trainer aircraft collided midair and crashed.
Officials said that the crash killed three people onboard while one person has been injured.
The jets crashed in a rice paddy field in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul, at 1.36pm after colliding with each other in midair, officials said.
Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders are at the crash site, reported South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies