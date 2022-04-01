South Korea’s air force said on Friday that two of its trainer aircraft collided midair and crashed.

Officials said that the crash killed three people onboard while one person has been injured.

The jets crashed in a rice paddy field in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul, at 1.36pm after colliding with each other in midair, officials said.

Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders are at the crash site, reported South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

More follows