Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three people dead after fishing ship capsizes off South Korean island

Stuti Mishra
Saturday 04 January 2025 06:33 GMT
Comments
File image: The Korea Coast Guard (KCG) moves a crew member rescued from a capsized fishing boat earlier in December at Gampo Port in Gyeongju, South Korea
File image: The Korea Coast Guard (KCG) moves a crew member rescued from a capsized fishing boat earlier in December at Gampo Port in Gyeongju, South Korea (EPA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Three people died after a fishing ship carrying 22 people hit a rock and capsized off a southwestern island of South Korea on Saturday, the Korean coast guard said.

More details to follow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in