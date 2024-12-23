Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea's opposition party has threatened to impeach acting president Han Duck Soo should he fail to proclaim a law to launch a special counsel investigation into Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt at imposition of martial law.

Mr Yeol was impeached on 14 December through a second vote in parliament over his attempt to impose martial law earlier this month, a move that threw the nation into chaos and split his party. Prime minister Han has since taken over as Yoon's presidential powers remain suspended.

The main opposition, Democratic Party, passed a bill this month to appoint a special counsel to pursue charges of insurrection, among others, against Mr Yoon, who faces a Constitutional Court review, and to investigate his wife over a luxury bag scandal.

The opposition has accused Mr Han of aiding Mr Yoon's martial law attempt and reported him to the police. The Democratic Party said it would "immediately initiate impeachment proceedings" against the acting president if the legislation was not promulgated by Tuesday.

"The delays show that the prime minister has no intention of complying with the constitution, and it is tantamount to admitting that he is acting as a proxy for the insurgent," Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan Dae told a party meeting.

Mr Han is a technocrat who has held leadership roles in South Korean politics for 30 years under conservative and liberal presidents. Mr Yoon appointed him prime minister in 2022.

He has previously said he had tried to block Mr Yoon's martial law declaration, but apologised to parliament for failing to do so.

The opposition leader also accused Mr Yoon of hampering the Constitutional Court trial by repeatedly refusing to accept court documents.

"Any delay in the investigation and impeachment trials is an extension of the insurrection and an act of plotting a second one," Mr Park said.

Mr Yoon has failed to comply with summons by authorities investigating whether the martial law constituted insurrection. Mr Yoon denies the insurrection charges and will present his position in court if a public hearing is held during his impeachment trial, his lawyers told the media.

He is under investigation for alleged insurrection by both South Korean prosecutors and a joint team of police, the defence ministry and anti-corruption authorities.

Last week the leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party resigned for backing Mr Yoon’s impeachment over his attempt to impose martial law.

Han Dong Hoon, once a close ally of Mr Yoon, said he was concerned about violence breaking out if martial law hadn’t been lifted, and defended his decision as a stance against illegal actions.