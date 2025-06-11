Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s new president has launched a “public referral system” to involve citizens directly in the selection of high-level government officials.

Between 10 and 16 June, members of the public can submit nominations for cabinet ministers, vice-ministers, and heads of state institutions via the personnel management ministry’s website, president Lee Jae Myung’s social media accounts or by email.

The initiative, open to any South Korean aged 14 and above, is part of Mr Lee’s effort to promote “popular sovereignty” and more participatory governance, the newly elected president’s spokesperson said.

Citizens can even nominate themselves by submitting forms requiring details like the candidate’s name, field of expertise, contact information, and reason for recommendation.

“True democracy begins when citizens exercise their sovereignty, get involved and make a change,” Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on 10 June.

Mr Lee’s office will compile submissions into the National Human Resources Database and then begin an internal vetting process to create a shortlist, without public involvement at this stage.

open image in gallery People cheer as they watch the inauguration ceremony of South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung outside the National Assembly in Seoul on 4 June 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

According to spokesperson Kang Yu Jung, the screening will involve the presidential secretary for civil service discipline and incorporate an “open” review component.

The initiative fulfils a key campaign pledge by Mr Lee to enhance grassroots engagement in governance. He revealed earlier that a plan to livestream questions at presidential press briefings had come from a citizen’s suggestion on social media.

Mr Lee, meanwhile, nominated six new vice ministers for finance, foreign and industry on 10 June outside of the public recommendation system. Vice ministerial appointments don’t require confirmation hearings by the National Assembly, according to The Korea Herald.

open image in gallery South Korean president Lee Jae Myung leaves following his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on 4 June 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

“We promise to restore the administration that suffered a rupture after the insurrection in a speedy manner,” Ms Kang said, referring to ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed bid to declare martial law last December. “We will create a government capable of overcoming global protectionism.”

Kim Min Seok, Mr Lee’s nominee for prime minister, defended the referral system as a “very natural process in that democracy is in the process of expanding”.

Mr Lee is currently working with ministers appointed by Mr Yeol, who was impeached by the National Assembly for declaring martial law and subsequently removed from office by the constitutional court.

The presidential office announced that public access to Cheong Wa Dae, the historic Blue House compound in central Seoul, would be partially restricted from 16 to 31 July and fully closed beginning in August.

The closure is part of preparations to relocate the presidential office back to Cheong Wa Dae, reversing Mr Yoon’s 2022 decision to move it to Yongsan. Public tours of the site will resume once Mr Lee’s administration completes the transition, local media reported.