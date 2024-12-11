South Korean defence minister who proposed martial law attempts suicide in custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who has been arrested for his role in the president’s botched attempt to impose martial law, attempted to kill himself in custody, officials from the correctional service told parliament.

Mr Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul but his attempt failed, said Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service. The former minister is in a stable condition now, he added.

Mr Kim was the first person to be detained following president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law last week, which plunged the East Asian country into a political crisis. Mr Kim allegedly advised the president to declare martial law and resigned as defence minister soon after.

He was arrested after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power.

More follows.

