At least 8 hurt as fighter jet ‘misfires’ and hits homes and a church during US-South Korea drills
Korean Air Force says a KF-16 fighter jet ‘abnormally’ released eight bombs
At least eight people have been injured after a shell from joint US-South Korea military exercises was dropped on a residential area near Seoul.
The shell damaged two houses and a church in Pocheon, located 43km north of the capital, at around 10am on Thursday (local time), fire authorities said. The artillery displaced several residents with the number of injured expected to rise, according to Korean media reports.
The Korean Air Force said that a KF-16 fighter jet “abnormally” released eight MK-82 bombs outside the range of the training exercises. The Air Force said it was conducting an investigation into the incident and apologised for the harm caused to civilians.
Photographs shared by local media showed a damaged house with rubble strewn on the ground next to it.
The defence ministry earlier confirmed that Seoul and Washington were holding their first joint live-fire exercises in Pocheon which were linked to annual military drills due to start next week.
