South Korea’s suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to a second summons from the government’s anti-corruption authorities, who are investigating his short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials had summoned Mr Yoon for questioning on Christmas Day, but he failed to appear, marking the second time he has ignored their summons after doing so last week.

Mr Yoon did not appear for questioning as of 10am local time and the South Korean agency said it would continue to wait for the suspended president on Wednesday.

On 3 December, South Korea was thrown into political turmoil when then-president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, prompting troops to surround the parliament. He was subsequently impeached by the parliament as authorities began investigating allegations of rebellion related to the martial law decree.

Investigators are continuing to seek Mr Yoon’s cooperation, summoning him on Christmas Day despite his repeated refusals.

The agency would reportedly need to review the case of Mr Yoon imposing martial law in the country further before seeking an arrest warrant against him.

open image in gallery Protesters call for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of National Assembly on December 14, 2024 in Seoul ( Getty Images )

He also ignored a summons on 15 December from prosecutors investigating the martial law declaration.

As of now, the police, prosecutors, and the corruption investigation office have all launched probes into Mr Yoon and other officials over potential abuse of power, charges of insurrection, and crimes related to the recent declaration of martial law.

Mr Yoon’s repeated actions to avoid questioning by authorities have led to the opposition calling for his arrest, and criticism citing a potential destruction of evidence.

It is also counter to the suspended president’s own words earlier this month that he would not evade legal and political responsibility for his actions just days after the martial law declaration.

open image in gallery Protesters demonstrate against President Yoon on December 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea ( Getty Images )

Police have so far arrested Mr Yoon’s defence minister, police chief, and several military commanders.

It is unclear what investigators can do if he continues to reject their demands to question him.

However, insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

Mr Yoon is willing to present his views during legal proceedings related to the martial law declaration, Reuters reported, citing a lawyer advising the suspended president.